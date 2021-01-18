Two arrested, charged after police execute search warrant in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are charged after a search warrant was executed in Hazleton.

According to a press release from Hazleton Police Department, Randi Torres-Irizarry, 44, of Hazleton and Luis Lucas-Castillo, 39, of Hazle Township, were taken into custody and charged after police seized a large amount of cocaine, suspected fentanyl, cash, and packaging/processing materials.

Torres-Irizarry was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, tampering with evidence, and several counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lucas-Castillo was charged with possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.