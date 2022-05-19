CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Motorists traveling on I-476 in Carbon County should be aware of a few closures coming this weekend.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, the southbound exit ramp at State Route 903 Interchange (Exit 87), will be closed on Friday from 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. on Saturday for tolling equipment maintenance.

Then, Saturday May 21 and Sunday May 22, from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. the southbound entry ramp will be closed for tolling equipment maintenance.

During those times, motorists will not be able exit or enter I-476 southbound.

Motorists should seek alternate routes by using the nearest available interchange on I-476 depending on your travel destination.

For the latest in travel conditions, motorists can go to 511pa.com.