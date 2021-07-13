Tunkhannock EMTs delivery baby in parking lot

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Delivering a baby in a parking lot isn’t something an EMT does on a daily basis. But two first responders in Tunkhannock did just that earlier this month.



Courtesy: Tunkhannock Community Ambulance Association

Alex Smith, with Tunkhannock Community Ambulance Association, and Erick Peterson, an AEMT from Commonwealth, worked with a team of Geisinger nurses in a hospital parking lot to deliver a healthy baby girl on July 3 at 10:16 p.m.

The ambulance association says both the mother and baby are both doing well.