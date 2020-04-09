‘Tuning’ in online for virtual music lessons

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) As we find ourselves living today in a different world, if there’s one thing that remains the same, it’s that music makes the world go round.

One organization in Lycoming County is continuing to come together over shared tunes.

While Uptown Music Collective closed their doors last month, it doesn’t mean the music has stopped. The nonprofit organization is continuing their lessons virtually, online.

When Governor Wolf called for all schools and non-essential businesses to close due to coronavirus, Uptown Music Collective quickly came up with a game plan on how they would continue running their business. The answer? It was simple… Teach students music online.

Dave Brumbaugh, Executive Director of Uptown Music Collective tells us, “We use a lot of Facebook video, but we also use Google Meet and I think some of the teachers are using Zoom.”

Uptown Music Collective is a non-profit organization, providing music education for the youth in the area. This past month, they have been doing 140 private lessons a week with classes and workshops online. They are teaching students how to play the guitar, bass, drums, keyboard, as well as teaching vocals.







“The hardest thing about teaching online is when the screen freezes in the middle of your conversation and you have to repeat it over and over again. But other than that it’s actually not that much of a difference. Private lessons because they can be so close to their camera its almost like I can see their hands. I do a lot of the lessons too so I can see their hands and I can see what they’re doing and we can converse in real time,” Brumbaugh said. Adding, “it’s important for kids to still be able to turn to music, especially now in the middle of a pandemic.”

“Obviously we need to continue our business but at the same time we knew that our students some who spend probably eight to ten hours a week in the Collective are going to be missing that the comradery and interaction with the teachers so I knew it would be important and you can see it when we have those meets.”

It’s been a challenge… But also beneficial at the same time.

“It gives me a pattern for the day. It keeps me in contact with these kids who I love so much and that I love to teach. And it’s giving us a lot of ideas on how we can better organize our future educational endeavors,” Brumbaugh concluded.

Group classes for this semester are already filled up, but sign-ups for private lessons are always on going… Dave says he encourages kids to sign up, and now is the perfect time.

You can find the students’ musical performances online on facebook, youtube or instagram under the hashtag, #Quarantunes.