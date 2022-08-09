WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community program kicked off at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday morning.

It is a community partnership between Pennsylvania State Police, the Troop N Law and Leadership Academy, the PA National Guard, and The Travis Manion Foundation.

The cadets participating in the law and leadership academy and members of PSP worked out side by side with community members to honor the brave men and women of our armed forces who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

The workout is a 400-meter run, 29 air squats, and 7 rounds, so 4-29-07, which was the time Travis Manion lost his life.

Captain William Cawley says it’s meant to show honor and help bridge the gap between police and the general public.

“I think it’s important because it gives them insight into what the state police is about and gives them a view of what it takes to be in the academy and what it takes to become a Pennsylvania State trooper.”

The event kicked off at 10:30 a.m., sending their message: “Character matters.”