SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a traffic disruption on Interstate 81 after a tractor-trailer crash in Lackawanna County.

Crews on the scene say a tractor-trailer hauling municipal waste rolled over on the north bound lane of 81 after the Dickson City exit.

The driver of the truck said the roads were “hazardous” which caused the crash. He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The right lane of 81 north near the crash is closed while crews work the scene.