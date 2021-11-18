Tractor-trailer fire closes exit on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tractor-trailer that caught fire closed a section of Interstate 81 Thursday morning in Luzerne County.

According to crews on the scene, the incident happened near exit 145 on the northbound lane of the interstate. That exit has been closed while crews work the scene.

Crews tell Eyewitness News that the fire started in the rear tires of the vehicle, then spread to the trailer, destroying it.

The exit is expected to reopen by 7:00 a.m. on Thursday.