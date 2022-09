LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tractor-trailer crash has closed down a section of Interstate 80 west in Luzerne County.

According to PennDOT, the crash occurred at mile marker 250 on the westbound lane of Interstate 80 between Sugarloaf and Mifflinville.

That section of I-80 is closed while crews work the scene. The expected time of reopening is 7:00 a.m.

It is unknown at this time if there were any injuries from the crash.

For the latest in road conditions, head to 511pa.com.