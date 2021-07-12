Flash flooding after tornado warned storms

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Strong storms are still moving through the area Monday night.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for potions of Bradford, Susquehanna and Wayne Counties.

Additional rainfall up to two to three inches are possible in the warned area.

Areas that experiencing heavy rain along with spots that are prone to flooding, should especially monitor the area.

The primary threats include hail, heavy rainfall, localized flash flooding and strong wind gusts.

Two tornado warnings that were issued for Bradford, Pike and Wayne Counties have been cancelled that were in effect Monday night.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect through early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar with the threats for more showers and thunderstorms.

Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available. For the latest severe weather alerts, click the link below.