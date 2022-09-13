SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Frustrations are running high in a Lackawanna County neighborhood about a collapsed sidewalk that’s so bad, it’s sprouting produce.

A tomato plant stemming out of the depths of broken-up concrete isn’t something you see often in Scranton’s hill section.

However, that’s exactly what Cindy Learn discovered Tuesday just steps away from her home in the 400 block of Prescott Avenue.

“Oh, we have tomato plants growing out of this great big hole, plum tomatoes! I personally would not eat them,” Learn explained.







Learn says the sidewalk collapsed back in June after a bad storm blew through the neighborhood.

“The water came gushing down, as it was gushing down, it opened the sinkhole here. It just swallowed everything,” Learn continued.

Since then, Learn says these wooden barricades are the only thing the city has done to address the problem.

“It’s very close to the house. We have to park kinda out in the street. We can’t come this close because we’re afraid, I don’t know what’s underneath here, obviously, it’s something,” Learn added.

The collapsed sidewalk is located in front of an apartment building that caught fire in March.

During a city council meeting, earlier this month, members discussed who is responsible for making repairs.

“That was going to be on the responsibility of the property owner or manager, but that has not been taken care of,” Council Member and Doctor Jessica Rothchild stated.”

Learn is pleading with officials to step in and remedy the situation.

“Please help us as quick as you can, it’s getting worse,” Learn commented.

Scranton City Council Members held a meeting Tuesday, but they did not discuss the collapsed sidewalk.