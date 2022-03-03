Tolteca Bar & Grill added to list of downtown Wilkes-Barre businesses

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The sounds of Mariachi filled the air on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square Thursday as Tolteca Bar & Grill held a ribbon cutting for their grand opening.

The celebration comes as the Diamond City has seen several downtown businesses close in the last few months amid pandemic struggles.

The restaurant, located at 22 Public Square, occupies the space between the recently vacated City Market and 3BUDS dispensary, which opened in January.





Tolteca Bar & Grill will be open Mondays-Fridays from 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. and 11:00 a.m. 12:00a.m. on the weekends.