SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County held another tire recycling event at PNC field, and it is one of multiple events being held this month.

This event is held in partnership with the West Nile Virus Control Program to prevent breeding grounds for mosquitos.

The goal is to get rid of used and unwanted tires.

Neighborworks of NEPA also brought a van full of tires from their clean-up efforts in Scranton’s west side.

“You have all those environmental hazards like them catching on fire, it just doesn’t look good. It’s a breeding ground for mosquitos, so we are hoping people see this event, know that we have it every year, and then instead of tossing them or chucking them somewhere, they will come or call me and we can help them out,” said Nicole Shapiro, the Recycling Coordinator for Lackawanna County.

There will be two additional tire recycling events on Friday, October 21 in Dickson City at the DPW Building from 8 a.m. until noon and another on Saturday in Clarks Summit at the DPW Building from noon to 3 p.m.