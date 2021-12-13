Tile manufacturing facility to bring 115 new jobs to Luzerne County

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tile manufacturer has chosen Luzerne County for the site of its newest facility, bringing 115 new jobs to the area.

A press release from Governor Wolf’s office states that HMTX Industries will be opening a new luxury vinyl tile manufacturing facility in the Pittston Industrial Park.

The plant is said to bring 115 “good-paying” jobs to the area over the next three years and an investment of $25.2 million, the release stated.

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for a $325,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $100,000 workforce development grant to assist in the development of employees.

There is no indication yet when employment opportunities will be available to the public.

Latest Videos