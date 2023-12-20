SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Swoyersville resident had to evacuate their home after a broke out Wednesday morning.

Fire departments were called to Sidney Street around 8:00 a.m. for a reported structure fire.

A resident of the building told fire personnel that the fire began at the back of the building along the wall.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

The Forty Fort Fire Chief told 28/22 News that three fire departments responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.