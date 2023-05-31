WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday, the Wright Center for Community Health announced in a release they will be expanding their services to provide dental care to the public.

In their Pennsylvania Avenue location, starting July 12, weekly dental services for kids and adults will be made available each Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The dental services rollout will continue throughout 2023 as renovations are made in the former office building.

A northeast Pennsylvania native and general practice dentist, Dr. Ryan Rebar, will provide treatment for patients at the Wilkes-Barre Practice.

“There’s a big need for dental care services in the Wilkes-Barre area, especially for users of Medicaid who don’t have many places in the vicinity to go for treatment,” said Kimberly McGoff, director of dental operations for The Wright Center for Community Health.

10 dental exam rooms and a large complement of medical and behavioral health services will be available in the clinic.

Appointments can be made for the services by calling (570) 491-0126.