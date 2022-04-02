STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Saturday morning was the official start of Trout season and anglers from far and wide hit the water across the state.

Many in our region took the bait – and headed to the waters early Saturday to celebrate opening day for trout season.

Kevin St. Clair from Lansdale said, “we all have been getting excited for this for the last few weeks and it’s a really nice day so it’s great to be out here.”

Some of the anglers, like Sean St. Clair, are trying new techniques this year.

“I’m looking forward to learning how to fly fish. I’ve just got a rod over Christmas so looking forward to breaking it in.”

And others are teaching tricks along the way, like Charles Guyeski.

“The hardest thing is probably learning how to cast, (but) with practice like anything else you get the hang of it.”

Waters like the McMichaels creek are stocked with thousands of trout by the PA Fish and Boat Commission.

Throughout the 2022 season, the commission will stock more than 3 million adult trout to be caught in lakes and streams throughout the keystone state.

A task that Charles Guyeski says he uses to recharge. “forget about all the stuff at work and your problems at home, everybody has them. You get out and get on the river and you just have fun.”

With three trout already caught and released by him early on Guyeski was back in the water enjoying the sport.

Click here for the Keystone Select stocked trout waters map.