WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The lack of paper ballots on Election Day in Luzerne County is getting the attention of federal lawmakers.

Congress wants answers into what led to the shortage and if any voters were turned away.

That paper shortage gained national attention.

The committee on house administration, which has broad jurisdiction over elections in the nation, is taking testimony.

The paper shortage last November led to extended voting hours polls were open until 10 p.m. Many voters have said they could not vote that day.

We expect to hear testimony from voters from Luzerne County as well as several candidates for various offices.

We do know that three Luzerne County officials were invited to testify but declined, citing an ongoing investigation into the paper shortage by the Luzerne County District Attorney.