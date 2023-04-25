BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s all fun and games for teens at the “For the Cause Teen Center” in Berwick, as the non-profit is gearing up for its 6th annual ‘Cause-A-Thon’ on Sunday.

Youth Action board president Kaite Caladie says all the money raised goes toward the ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund.

“We often get questioned a lot why our biggest fundraiser of the year goes to a different non-profit and not us, and the best answer is ‘youth for the youth’. It could be any one of our families local here and we just would like to give back to them.”

The fundraiser started back in 2018 as a 12-hour lock-in and now has transformed into a two-part event including a telethon, outdoor games, and performances.

The center in Berwick has donated a whopping $45,000 to pediatric cancer since its beginning.

Regional Director Teresa Peters says “We’re helping local families, right? ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund is located and helps families within the region so not only northeast PA, but central PA as well. They’ve raised and donated a million dollars throughout the years and we’re part of that.”

Center officials have been working around the clock planning the fundraiser and organizing with local businesses and school districts.

Ava Peters, Youth Action Board vice president Ava Peters says, “That is our main goal to reach the community by going through the community.”

With lots of hard work, the teen center is hoping to set a new record this time around.

“I hope we do really well. I hope we surpass our goal of 25,000 dollars but I’m really hoping we reach it as well,” said Peters.

The ‘Cause-A-Thon’ kicks off Sunday at 1:00 p.m. and runs until 7. Reporter Sydney Kostus will also be taking part in the telethon event.

For more information on the event, you can visit their Facebook page.