Tamaqua Woman celebrates her 100th birthday

(WBRE/ WYOU)- A Schuylkill County woman marked a milestone on Sunday.

Friends and family held a dinner celebration for Betty Dolan, of Tamaqua who turned 100 years old two days ago.

The party taking place at La Dolce Casa in Tamaqua.

Dolan who was valedictorian in high school once owned a hat shop and used to work for the borough before retiring.

Her family says she is still very witty and loves to share stories.

Dolan says birthdays have always been important to her and she thought she’d be lucky to make it to 75 years old.

“There is no secret. Just live each day as it comes and do the best you can,” Dolan said.

“We are just thrilled to be a part of her family and have such an amazing matriarch to look up to,” Erin Pipech, Dolan’s granddaughter said.

family from as far as California came to the dinner join the celebration.

Even state representative Jerry Knowles stopped by.

