Tamaqua Area School District reverses course after defying mask mandate

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local school district is reversing its masking policy after previously defying a Pennsylvania state mandate.

The Tamaqua Area School District will require all students, staff, and visitors to wear masks starting in October.

Earlier this month, the governor’s mask mandate went into effect, requiring everyone who enters a school to wear a mask.

On September 2nd, the Tamaqua Area Board of School Directors held an emergency meeting where they decided to keep masks optional in their school district, defying the governor’s order. Two weeks later, the state threatened Tamaqua Area School District with multiple lawsuits for defying the mask mandate.

In a new development, the superintendent sent out a letter to families Wednesday saying students, staff, and visitors will all have to wear masks starting October 4th.

Eyewitness News is told people can still fill out an exemption form, which is typically for religious or medical reasons.

That form will become available Friday, September 24th, and will be due by October 1st.

