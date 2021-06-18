Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center preparing students to become CDL qualified

DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Businesses across the country and in our region are looking for qualified CDL drivers. Students across the region are looking to help fill some of those positions.

18-year-old Hunter Talcott of Tunkhannock is looking to get his CDL license. He is going through the proper training at Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center’s CDL program to get him there.

“I’m actually going for be a lineman. But they said get your permit before, so I figured I’d do the whole thing,” Talcott explained.

Students are getting hands on experience during their second week of the five-week program.

“It’s unbelievable how many jobs there are. I mean I pretty much go do anything with a CDL,” said Steven Bognatz, a student in SCCTC’s CDL program.

According to the American Trucking Association there will be a truck driver shortage of more than 100,000 by 2023. To help drive that number down Cabot Oil and Gas donated $40,000 to SCCTC to help students pay for training.

“I know of students who have come from Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties, Wayne County, Susquehanna County. So, this is not a county-based program,” said Bill Desrosiers, manager of external affairs at Cabot Oil and Gas.

“In the state of Pennsylvania there is only about four schools like this. That are teaching cdl “A” (class a) there is not a whole lot of them and there will probably be more of them because of the demand,” said Brian Eso, a CDL instructor at SCCTC.

Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center is adding its cdl program to its curriculum. Where high school students could get their CDL license before even graduating from high school.

“They would come here for half a day. So, the program would last a little longer than a traditional program (10 weeks instead of 5) but then the idea is still they will be able to get a cdl license,” said James Baker, the worksite coordinator for SCCTC’s CDL program.