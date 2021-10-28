Suspects in Clifford Township hit-and-run turn themselves in

NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three suspects charged in the hit-and-run death of a Susquehanna County teenager have turned themselves in.

47-year-old Gloria Davis, 20-year-old Brooke Petersen, and 22-year-old Joseph Thomas turned themselves in to state police Thursday morning.

The three are facing charges related to the hit-and-run death of 17-year-old Jeremy Clark.

Their preliminary hearing is set for November 9th.

