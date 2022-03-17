WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The “Bases Loaded” statue located in the heart of the City of Williamsport was vandalized and then burglarized in October of 2021. Police have officially identified a suspect.

On March 11, police charged Abiail Paulhamus, 22 of Williamsport, with theft and receiving stolen property. Paulhamus was identified as the female in the video who picked up the bat, which was broken off the statue earlier that night.

Police say they questioned Paulhamus at her residence where she admitted to picking up and taking the bat. Police say she still had the bat in her apartment.