PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bridge shut down for construction in Luzerne County is now slated to finish a year early.

The re-building of the Suscon Bridge is ahead of schedule, the Pittston Township Police Department posted on Facebook.

The bridge was originally set to be completed in October of 2024 and is now set to be completed by the fall of 2023. This is a year ahead of schedule according to the post.

This is a 5.5 million dollar project and is part of the PA Turnpike’s Scranton Beltway project.