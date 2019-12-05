SCRANTON, PA (WBRE / WYOU) – County of Lackawanna Transit (COLTs) is hosting a holiday “Stuff the Bus” all day December 5th.



COLTs employees and Marines will be on hand at the Transit Center in downtown Scranton to collect toys for needy children as part of the Toys for Tots Program. Last year over 700 toys were donated for children across Lackawanna, Luzerne, Wyoming, Susquehanna, Sullivan, Tioga, and Potter Counties.



Donations can be made until 6 p.m.

For more information, visit Colts Bus or Toys for Tots.