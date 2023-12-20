DRUMS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you think Clark Griswold is the master of holiday displays – you haven’t seen what a group of high schoolers in Luzerne County put together.

For the second year, Hazelton Area students have built a massive light show at a local golf course.

“Every day we were working on something new. For the first month it was the controllers, the big white ones,” says senior Brady Diehl.

The management information systems class at Hazleton Area Academy of Sciences has become experts in the holiday spirit.

The display outside their classroom contains thousands of pixels put together to create a show. But it was just practice compared to the massive one they built at the Sugarloaf Golf Club.

John Berta, computer science/robotics teacher, Hazleton Area Academy of Sciences

Teacher John Berta helps the students put it together.

“I would estimate probably over 20,000 pixels in the entire display.”

More than three months of hard work.. Now enjoyed by the community for the holiday season.

“It really does feel like something really cool. Like I did something that affects the community. It’s pretty cool to me,” says senior Emerson Catalano.

Gaining skills and memories to later use down the road.

“It’s really nice seeing students who are motivated and doing something that really matters,” says Berta.

The student’s display at the Sugarloaf Golf Club in Luzerne County is open to the public on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m.