WILKES-BARRE. LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First-year Wilkes University students started heading back to campus on Thursday for move-in day.

Students and their families were unpacking their cars and filling up dorms ahead of the new school year early Thursday morning.

Those Eyewitness News spoke with said they are ready to begin their college career.

“I’m excited, I was more nervous waiting to come rather than actually being here. Part of my reason for coming here was being part of a sports team and having such a good program for engineering,” said Mara Adams, an incoming freshman at Wilkes University.

The first day of classes at Wilkes University begins on Monday, August 29.