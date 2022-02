STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Stroudsburg woman is out hundreds of dollars after police say she fell victim to a scam.

According to a release from police, the 58-year-old victim was trying to obtain a fake promotion for Direct TV that required payment in eBay Gift Cards.

The release states the victim was scammed out of $525.

Police are working to identify the culprit.