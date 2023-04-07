STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a tradition that’s been happening in downtown Stroudsburg for more than 20 years.

Several churches and the faithful come together to ‘Walk for Christ’ in observance of Good Friday.

More than 100 people gathered at St. Johns Lutheran Church on North Ninth Street on Good Friday, a “crosswalk” tradition that’s taken place in Stroudsburg for more than 25 years.

Pastor Elizabeth Koerner says “Christ is centered around community, Christ Teaching Center around the community, and so when we as a community of Stroudsburg can come together to do this walk, I think it’s a really beautiful thing.”

St. Johns is one of six churches involved in the event, bringing together those from all denominations.

Reverend Monica Gupet, says “Certainly folks who are members of the church participate, but one of my favorite things is that people who are not yet part of a community or haven’t found that right place, can join and have a meaningful experience of Good Friday as well.”

The walk is broken into seven stations of the cross, explaining different events that happened in Jesus’s life.

“It reminds us of our own humanity. So many of us have had our own Good Friday moments, our own challenges,” said Reverend Gupet.

Reading in unison, bringing together the community, one step at a time.