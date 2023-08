KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor is scheduled to release the results of an audit concerning the Wyoming Valley West School District which took place between June 1, 2018, and June 30, 2021.

Auditor General DeFoor will be joined by state reps Alec Ryncavage and Aaron Kaufer and WVW School Board President Rick Kamus to discuss their findings.

The conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. on August 31.