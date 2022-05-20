EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A complex storm system will move into Pennsylvania Friday afternoon with showers and thunderstorms.

If all the ingredients come together in the upper levels of the atmosphere, the potential is there for strong to severe thunderstorms.







Damaging winds and heavy rainfall are the main threats. There is a secondary threat of a tornado, but this is on the lower end. The system will move into central PA and then eastern PA this afternoon-evening.

Conditions turn quiet overnight as we prepare for a hot and humid weekend!