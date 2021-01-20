Stookey’s Famous Bar-B-Que celebrating 95 years in business

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Owner Ralph Frank is fortunate that the business has been serving the community, families, and customers for 95 years.

Stookey’s has been operated by generations of Frank’s family since 1926. Frank himself has been the owner for nearly 20 years.

The business started as a take-out roadside stand along Route 11 when it first opened. Frank tried to sell the business last year, since he was wanting to retire, although the pandemic has made it harder to sell.

He is fortunate through these tough times during the pandemic, that he has been able to keep the staff hired and to serve the community. The dining room remains closed while customers can place orders through takeout.

Logan Westrope will have more on the longevity of the business tonight on later editions of Eyewitness News.