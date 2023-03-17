STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Sharing the love and spirit of the Irish culture through dance.

Many people celebrate St. Patrick one day a year, but at McElligott’s School of Irish Dancing, this legacy is honored each day through steps.

The dance studio has shared the love of the sport with students in the Poconos since the early 2000s.

They perform at competitions across the nation, and at local events; like the upcoming Pocono Irish American Club’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Stroudsburg.

“It always brings me joy watching everyone smile from me dancing, and I just love doing it.” said student Elizabeth Annese.

Dressed up in embroidered costumes and practicing their steps, the students make it look effortless, but that’s not the case.

Owner Heather Sparks says Irish Dancing is all-encompassing, bringing together those from different cultural backgrounds.

“They have to make sure they’re physically fit, they have to work on their stamina, their minds have to be sharp because of the amount of choreography that they have to memorize.”

And you don’t need to be Irish to love it.

“If you have a passion for the music, if you have a passion for the dancing itself, it doesn’t matter what your ethnic background is.”

Lots of passion and hard work, but don’t forget the fun.

“I like all the friendships and memories I’ve made,” said Annese.

The Pocono Irish American Club’s 44th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off March 19 at 1:15 p.m. in Stroudsburg.