Steering Clear of the Heat

BENTON, COLUMBIA COUNTY– We’re on the final day of a three day heat wave that’s gripped the country, and forced many of us to take extra precautions while spending time outside. For the folks at the Benton Rodeo, it’s about more than just caring for the people on the premises. They’ve had their work cut out for them keeping the animals cool too!

When Sam Swearingen, who runs the rodeo, saw the heat wave in the forecast, he went ahead and had sprinklers installed around the livestock pens.

Rob Wright, a rodeo pickup man, says that the key to keeping the animals cool is to treat them the same way you would a human.

“Just like ourselves,” Wright told Eyewitness News, “You don’t overheat ’em. You try to keep them as cool as you can, and don’t overwork ’em.”

Sunday is the final day of the rodeo. Rodeo events begin at 7:30 PM.