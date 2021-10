PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Clayton Leroy Knorr, 40, of Plymouth was arrested on September 22nd after State Police discovered his plans to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Knorr’s ex-girlfriend was set to testify against him in court on the 23rd in another ongoing matter.

In retaliation, Knorr planned to arrange her murder to look like an overdose.

Knorr is being held in Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail.