State police to focus on drivers who do not “move over”

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The “Six State Trooper Project” will begin Sunday and run throughout the week. It is the latest initiative protecting those who protect us.

You may have seen the signs when out driving in the commonwealth, the law reads a simple message, move over.

It requires drivers in the keystone state to move over or slow down when they see an emergency response area, traffic stop, disabled vehicle, or construction area.

Pennsylvania State Trooper Anthony Petroski says if you can’t move over, you have to slow down 20 miles per hour under the posted speed limit.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for the ‘Steer clear’ and ‘Move Over’ laws. What these laws do is protect people, save lives, for emergency responders or anyone pulled over in a disabled vehicle. So, it protects them, and it protects us.”

State troopers in six states, Michigan, West Virginia, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania will be cracking down on violations of the move over law next week.

“The move over law in Pennsylvania has gotten stricter this year with new law updates, it’s a $500 first offense, $ 1,000 (for the) second offense, and for a third or subsequent, it’s a $2,000 fine and 90-day driver’s license suspension,”

Trooper Petroski says the law saves lives and protects first responders allowing them to keep the roads safe here in the commonwealth.

State police will continue to focus on “Move over” law violations from Sunday through Saturday.

