LATHROP TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a missing 81-year-old woman from Susquehanna County.

According to troopers, Jeanne Dube, 81, was last seen in the 870 block of South Creek Road on Sunday evening around 7:45. She lives in the 540 block of South Creek Road with her brother.

Troopers say Dube was wearing a purple winter coat, white knit hat and gloves. She is described as 5’1″ about 115 lbs with shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes.

State police say that Dube suffers from dementia and mood swings and she may be confused.

Anyone with information on Dube is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Gibson Barracks at 570-465-3154.