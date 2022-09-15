SUSQUEHANNA BOROUGH (WBRE/WYOU) — PSP is asking for public help in finding a man who has not been seen or heard from since the beginning of September.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Tyler Barber is a native of Susquehanna Depot Borough and has been missing since September 1st.

Police are describing Barber as 5’11”, 160 lbs with black hair and blue eyes.

Tyler Barber, Image from Pennsylvania State Police

Investigators believe Barber may be traveling in a blue Hyundai.

Anyone with any information is to contact the PSP Gibson Barracks at 570-465-3154 and ask to speak with a member of the Criminal Investigation Unit.