State police releases holiday enforcement figures

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police have released figures pertaining to traffic incidents that occurred over a three-day period of time this past holiday weekend.

The report spans the time period over the holiday weekend, from December 24 to 26. Numbers for the same three days in 2019 were also included for comparison. Statistical information was not collected in 2020.

According to that report, in 2021, there were 488 crashes reported. Those crashes led to 90 injuries and 6 fatalities. Alcohol was a factor in one of the fatal crashes that were reported.

The number of crashes seems to have gone up from the last reported number in 2019 of 376 crashes, 78 injuries, and no fatalities.

Police also reported 2,728 citations issued in 2021, down from the 3,800 in 2019. Of those 2,728 citations, 181 were for DUI, up from 2019’s 179.

State police reminds drivers that they will be on the lookout for impaired, distracted, and aggressive drivers during New Year’s celebrations and suggests planning ahead for rides.