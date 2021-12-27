State police investigating Dollar General robbery in Bradford County

MONROE BOROUGH, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are on the lookout for a woman they say robbed a Dollar General in Bradford County on Sunday.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, the woman in the above picture went into the Dollar General located on Penn Drive in Monroe Borough around 8:00 p.m. and robbed it, acquiring $525 in cash.

The female suspect was last seen wearing an orange and blue rain jacket, black pants, black shoes, and a blue surgical face covering. She is described as being roughly 5’06 tall.

Anyone with information should contact state police.

