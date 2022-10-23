CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)-State Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for an armed robbery that took place earlier this month.

According to State Police, Troopers were dispatched to a Uni Mart store on Oct. 13 after a man entered the store and began brandishing a samurai sword, demanding cash. In addition to the samurai sword, the suspect was dressed in a clown mask, grey sweatpants and a white t-shirt.

According to State Police, after the suspect, later identified as William Clancy, took the money he fled to a nearby wooded area.

Clancy was taken into custody on Oct. 22 and is being charged with three counts of robbery, reckless endangerment, simple assault and other related charges.

Clancy is being held at the Monroe County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment.