PARADISE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Spring has officially sprung and with warmer temperatures in the forecast, outdoor gardening centers are getting ready for their busiest time of the year.

Temperatures forecasted are expected to bring warmer weather to our area.

“A lot of people refer to this as ‘fools spring’ and it is. It’s very tempting to let those sunny days fool you, but no we still are looking at an entire month of April where frost is so common up here.”

Jennifer Major is the general manager of the family-owned nursery, a staple for gardeners in the community for over 30 years.

She says they’ve seen an increase in people picking up the hobby, but it can be challenging when planting in an environment like the Poconos.

“Everything from the rocky soil that we have here, to the weather, and the different micro-climates that we get here, you know very hard frosts. Even in April, even in May.”

As remnants of snow remain outside the business, Major advises against planting early just because it feels like Spring.

“Even though everyone is getting itchy and wanting to get out there and start planting as soon as you get a sunny day, that snow last week is a great reminder that we really want people to wait until May.”

She urges gardeners to take the time now to plan and start seeding indoors.

If you do bring your plants outside for fresh air, make sure to set an alarm and bring them inside before temperatures drop at night.

Although taking care of plants is challenging, always make sure to water them, and give them some TLC.

“It’s a great hobby, it keeps you sane, it’s fun, and you don’t need a lot of money to have a beautiful garden.”

Major also says if you’d like to get into the hobby of gardening, the best plants to start with are the ones native to your area, as they’re low maintenance and beneficial to the environment.