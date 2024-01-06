EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has announced speed limit restrictions in several counties.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) due to the severity of the winter storm, they are putting restrictions on the road.

Officials say they are reducing the speed limit to 45 mph and restricting commercial vehicles to the right lane only on Interstate 80, Interstate 81, Interstate 84, and Interstate 380 in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming County.

PennDOT notes crews will continue to treat the roadways during the storm until roadways ways are cleared and the storm has stopped.

For updates on traffic conditions during the storm check 511PA.com.