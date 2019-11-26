SOBER campaign kicks off holiday season

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Thanksgiving week kicks off more than just a season of celebration. It also focuses on stopping preventable tragedies on the road. Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller looks at how a campaign aims to curb the devastating toll of DUI crashes.

Walking with her 8-year-old daughter Alison by her side, Aubrey Connolley couldn’t help but notice something at Penn Dragon Plaza along Route 309. “I pass it every day,” said the Kingston Township woman. It is an overturned car from a mock crash — a visual reminder of what could happen when alcohol or drugs are mixed with driving. “It’s very scary. It’s very scary in the world to think, like, my child could be in the back seat and someone could crash into me and that could be it,” said Ms. Connolley.

How scary are the holiday DUI numbers? Very! A recent five year Thanksgiving travel period blames impaired driving for more than 800 traffic deaths. And over Christmas and New Year’s, DUI is linked to 40% of all traffic deaths. It’s why Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services participates in the annual campaign SOBER which stands for Slow On The Bottle, Enjoy The Road. It uses overturned vehicles at high traffic locations in the community to drive home a vital message. “That your life matters and that all lives matter. Please don’t drink and drive. If you must drink, don’t drive,” said Wyoming Valley Alcohol & Drug Services Prevention Education Supervisor Stefanie Wolownik.

DUI crashes take more than just a human toll. There’s a steep financial cost that spills over into the insurance industry. Your auto insurance will pay for damages caused by a DUI crash but according to Corbett Insurance owner Kasey Corbett, “They’re going to look at you differently and that great rate that you were eligible for before no longer applies.”

There’s also the cost of being prosecuted. Kingston Township Police Officer Robert Spencer said, “You’re going to get loss of license. you’re going to have court costs along with fines and penalties. With that comes the possibility of jail time.”

Terrible prices to pay for a crash that could have been easily prevented. Ms. Connolley said, “Go get an Uber. Go and call a friend. Call someone, text someone. Just get a ride. Don’t drink and drive.”

Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services also participates in a campaign called Tie One On For Safety. It encourages drivers to display a red ribbon on a their car in a visual place to discourage drunk driving.