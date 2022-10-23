WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Soaring Eagles 5k Walk took place Sunday morning at Kirby Park. The event is in memory of Brian Henry Swatt, a 21-year-old man who passed in a tragic car accident back in 2019.

Brian was an incredibly active person in all communities.

From an Eagle Scout at a young age, Swatt maintained that passion for service which landed him a seat on the Board of Governors of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

His memory was kept alive as proceeds from the 5k will benefit the Brian H. Swatt Memorial Eagle Scout Scholarship and help other young men reach new heights.

“He was a standup citizen, a model scout. and so we’re here to honor his memory raise some money for the Brian H. Swatt Memorial Eagle Scout Scholarship, which is given to two Eagle Scouts in NEPA each year,” said the Race Coordinator of the Soaring Eagles, Donald Stephens.

This is an annual event which has grown from primarily family and friends to include the community joining in honor of an ambitious young man.