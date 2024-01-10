SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced a Fine Wine & Good Spirits in Snyder County will be temporarily closed.

According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Fine Wine & Good Spirits at Monroe Marketplace on Marketplace Boulevard in Selinsgrove will be temporarily closed at 9:00 p.m. for renovations.

Officials note the Monroe Marketplace location is expected to reopen in two weeks.

Customers are encouraged to shop for wines, spirits, and accessories at these FW&GS locations during the renovation project:

1135 N. Fourth St., Sunbury

Penn House Commons, 310 N. 10th St., Lewisburg (this is a Premium Collection location)

144 Continental Blvd., Danville

For store hours and other locations visit the Fine Wine and Good Spirits website.