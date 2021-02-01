Snowed In: Photos from around the area

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Whether you love it or hate it, each winter each of us have to brace for snow in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

However, this storm in particular, the snow doesn’t seem to want to stop for a break.

Enjoy this slideshow Eyewitness News has put together for people all over the commonwealth from our dedicated viewers who have embraced the snow for a memorable photo.

If you would like us to add your winter storm photo, send it in a message to the Eyewitness News Facebook page.

  • KINGSTON, ASHLEY M.
  • REEDERS, DEBORAH K.
  • KAMISH M.
  • WANAMIE, JOSEPH G.
  • SUNBURY, CARL L.

