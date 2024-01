LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Road conditions caused two crashes in Luzerne County Tuesday morning.

Around 2:00 a.m. officials say, a pickup truck hit a tree on Route 309 near Mountain Top. Two ambulances were seen leaving the scene, but it’s unclear on any injuries.

Again just after 3:00 a.m. a rollover crash happened on Bennett Street in Luzerne Borough, the driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The Department of Public Works was called to the area for slick conditions.