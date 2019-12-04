Ski Resorts Gearing Up for the Season

MONROE COUNTY, PA (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The area’s six major ski resorts are gearing up for the official start to the season by embracing the freshly fallen snow. While snow guns are still in use, the several inches of natural snow from this week’s storm have enhanced the already great ski conditions.



Some properties opened the 2019-2020 season earlier than ever before, but others are preparing for their official weekly opens, including:



Big Boulder & Jack Frost Mountain

Big Boulder Projected Opening Date: Currently open weekends, opening daily starting Monday, December 9, 2019

Jack Frost Projected Opening Date: Opening daily starting Friday, December 13, 2019

New in 2019-2020: JFBB is now part of the Vail Resorts family of resorts. For winter 2020, all Vail Resorts Epic Pass holders will have full access to JFBB, and JFBB guests can purchase the Epic Pass or upgrade their already purchased Peak Pass at epicpass.com. The Epic Pass offers pass holders access to 37 resorts across the US, Canada & Australia, and many other resort partners across the globe

Blue Mountain Resort

Projected Opening Date: Currently open daily

New in 2019-2020: Addition of 40th trail called “Coming Soon” – the ungroomed trail features seven skiable acres of exhilaration and escapades and is only open when there is enough natural snow, all 122 Burma Chairs being refurbished, new tuning and retail shop in the Valley lodge featuring one of the best tuning machines on the East Coast, new PistenBully 400 Park groomer featuring the latest tiller and blade technology with state-of-the-art grooming capabilities, discount incentives for online purchases – online customers can receive great discounts by buying in advance, especially during off peak times (with this model, guests could score a lift ticket for as low as $20!)

Shawnee Mountain

Projected Opening Date: Re-opening daily starting Saturday, December 7, 2019 (opened the last two weekends)

New in 2019-2020: 85% of trails have automated, computer-controlled snowmaking capabilities (snowmaking covers 100% of all Shawnee’s 125 acres of skiable terrain – 85% now fully automated), new 4,000-foot state-of-the-art Snowcat Service Building, new PistenBully 400 Free Grooming Machine

Camelback Mountain

Projected Opening Date: Opening daily starting Friday, December 6, 2019

New in 2019-2020: 377 new HKD snow guns including 1 Halo Fan, 196 tower guns and 94 Vipers (this is the largest improvement and investment on the mountain in the resort’s history!) Camelback has also added a new state-of-the-art PistenBully 400 Snowcat to its grooming fleet for smoother slope conditions

Ski Big Bear at Masthope Mountain

Projected Opening Date: Saturday, December 14, 2019 (tentative)

New in 2019-2020: Updated equipment in rental shop, new snowmaking equipment allowing crews to put down more snow during cold temperatures, ability to sell tickets online



For more information, visit the Pennsylvania Ski Area Association (PSAA) or the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau’s Snow Conditions page.