NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they are searching for a male who fired shots at another vehicle in Schuylkill County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, two people got in a confrontation on Route 61 near The Freeze and South Greenview Road, in North Manheim Township, around 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators said a man, possibly in his 40s, fired several shots from his vehicle at the victim’s car following their confrontation.

State police said the suspect is believed to be a white male driving a light blue Ford Taurus with a missing hubcap on the passenger side.

The suspect fled the scene on State Route 61 and was last seen on Brick Hill Road in West Brunswick Township, officials say.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact PSP Schuylkill Haven at 570-754-4600.